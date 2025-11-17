FIR Filed for Fake Karnataka Govt Holiday Circular After Saalumarada Thimmakka’s Death

The Central division cyber crime police filed a case against an unknown person for creating a fake government notification stating November 15 as a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices in Karnataka. A false notification from a senior official has been distributed via WhatsApp groups to mislead people.

It is learnt that a complaint was filed by Elisha Andrews, Program Director (ULMS), E-Governance, stating that the fake notification was created using digital photoshop tools and shared on social media platforms. The police have booked the accused under Section 66(c) - Identity theft and are investigating the matter.

The notification was apparently designed to commemorate the death of Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka. Confusion prevailed among parents, students, and school administrators in the meanwhile. The police have asked citizens to verify any information available before broadcasting it and urged the WhatsApp group admin for cooperation in the investigation.

The authorities have called for action to be taken against those responsible to deter similar incidents from happening again.

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