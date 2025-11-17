Sheikh Hasina Gets Death Sentence: What the Verdict Means for Bangladesh

In a landmark decision, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity linked to the student-led protests of July–August 2024 that precipitated her ouster. Tried in absentia, Hasina fled to India ahead of the verdict and has rejected the ruling as politically motivated and biased.

The tribunal held Hasina responsible for ordering and failing to prevent lethal force against protesters, making this one of the most dramatic legal actions against a former leader in Bangladesh’s history. The ruling also carries grave implications for her party, the Awami League, which has already been banned under the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Domestically, the verdict is expected to intensify political polarization. Supporters of Hasina and the Awami League are likely to protest, while the interim government will seek to assert control over governance and security. Internationally, observers are closely watching for compliance with due process and human rights standards, especially given the trial’s in absentia nature and political context.

Any implementation of the death sentence will require extradition, surrender or arrest, none of which are straightforward given Hasina’s current location. The broader significance of the ruling, however, lies in how it reshapes Bangladesh’s political fault lines ahead of the general election expected in early 2026. For now, Hasina remains in exile, the Awami League remains banned, and Bangladesh enters a new chapter marked by high-stakes transitions in leadership and accountability.