February Bank Holidays Dates 2026: Full List and State-Wise Schedule

February may be a shorter month, but bank branch holidays can still affect daily financial plans. Anyone planning to visit a bank for cash transactions, paperwork, or in-person services should review the schedule in advance to avoid inconvenience or delays.

Across India, banks shut on specific dates due to national observances, religious occasions, and state-level events. These closures are not uniform across the country. Some dates are observed nationwide, while others apply only to particular states, making it important to verify the local schedule before visiting a branch.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a monthly state-wise holidays calendar to help customers and banking institutions plan their operations. This schedule includes regional observances, national events, and regular weekly shutdowns.

Bank Closure Dates in February

Below are the key dates when banks may not operate in certain regions:

February 1 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 14 – Second Saturday

February 15 – Mahashivratri

February 18 – Losar (Sikkim)

February 19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)

February 20 – Statehood Day (Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh)

February 28 – Fourth Saturday

Events like Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Mahashivratri may lead to full or partial closures in multiple states. Customers are advised to check branch working status, as services such as cheque processing or document submission could be affected.

Regional observances such as Losar in Sikkim, Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra, and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh result in complete branch shutdowns in those areas. These dates often include official programs and public celebrations, which suspend banking operations for the day.

Weekly Bank Shutdowns to Remember

In addition to special dates, banks across India follow regular weekly shutdowns. Branches do not operate on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Keeping these fixed closures in mind can help customers plan visits and complete financial tasks without disruption.

Plan Ahead for Smooth Banking

To avoid last-minute issues, customers should check the RBI schedule and local branch notifications before visiting. Planning transactions in advance can prevent delays in paperwork, cash withdrawals, and other essential services.

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