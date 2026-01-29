Gold, Silver Prices Surge: What Analysts Saying? ETFs Better Bet Than Physical Metals?

After an extraordinary surge that has catapulted gold and silver to record highs, market experts are urging investors to temper enthusiasm and rethink strategy. The consensus: the easy money in precious metals may already be behind us, and the road ahead could be far more volatile.

Commodity analysts say the sharp rally seen over recent months has pushed valuations into overheated territory, making fresh lump-sum investments risky. Instead, investors are being advised to either pause, book partial profits, or proceed cautiously with limited exposure.

Momentum over fundamentals?

Gold and silver touching lifetime highs has been driven largely by momentum—fuelled by geopolitical tensions, tariff-related uncertainties, and supply-side worries. But analysts warn that such one-way moves rarely sustain for long.

“A better risk-reward opportunity existed a year or two ago. At current levels, investments in gold and silver are largely momentum-driven and can introduce significant volatility into portfolios,” said Chintan Haria of ICICI Prudential AMC. He added that investors who still wish to participate should carefully manage allocation size rather than chase prices.

Silver’s parabolic run raises red flags

The rally has been especially dramatic in silver. Futures prices on Multi Commodity Exchange crossed ₹4 lakh per kg this week, setting a new all-time high. Data shows silver has jumped over 50% in a single month, more than 200% in six months, and over 20% in the past year.

Such a steep climb, however, may be flashing warning signals. A recent note from WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund pointed to the Gold-to-Silver Ratio (GSR), which has slipped to around 46:1—well below its long-term average of about 80:1. Historically, whenever the ratio drops below 50:1, silver tends to see sharper and longer corrections than gold.

“The frenzy in silver suggests the exit door may soon get crowded,” the report cautioned, advising investors to rotate capital toward assets focused on long-term wealth creation rather than crisis hedging alone.

Gold seen as relatively safer bet

Among the two metals, analysts appear more comfortable with gold. Siddharth Srivastava of Mirae Asset Investment Managers India noted that gold offers better downside protection, supported by sustained central bank buying, de-dollarisation trends, and a historically low GSR.

For those unwilling to exit completely, staggered investments—such as SIP-style allocations—are being recommended to smooth out volatility.

ETFs over physical metals

Across the board, experts favour exchange-traded funds over physical gold or silver. Nirav Karkera of WealthEdge PMS said ETFs provide a cleaner, low-cost route to precious metals without the storage, purity, or liquidity challenges of physical ownership.

Investor behaviour seems to echo this preference. Silver ETFs alone saw inflows of nearly ₹4,700 crore in December 2025, more than double the previous month, as retail and institutional investors rushed to participate in the rally.

The bottom line

While gold and silver continue to shine as portfolio diversifiers, analysts caution that current price levels leave little room for error. With volatility likely to rise, disciplined allocation, profit-booking, and ETF-based exposure may prove wiser than chasing glitter at the top.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a financial advisor before investing.