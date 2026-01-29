Prabhas’ Fauzi Gears Up for Grand Dussehra Release!

Rebel Star Prabhas is set to headline yet another ambitious Pan-India spectacle with Fauzi, a film that is quietly shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases on the horizon. From its gripping pre-look reveal to the evocative title poster, the project has steadily amplified anticipation.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi is currently progressing at an impressive speed. The makers are reportedly balancing both shoot and post-production simultaneously, signalling confidence in the film’s scale and execution. Trade circles strongly hint at a Dussehra theatrical release, a strategic move that could give the film a major box-office boost.

Insiders reveal that Prabhas has committed all his available dates exclusively to Fauzi, underscoring the importance of the project. High-end visuals, meticulous period detailing, and top-tier technical craftsmanship are expected to be key attractions.

Set in the pre-Independence period, the film casts Prabhas as a lone-wolf spy operating against formidable odds. His character reportedly blends the tactical brilliance of Partha, the fearless spirit of Karna, and the self-earned excellence of Ekalavya—a combination that promises a deeply layered and powerful portrayal. The tagline, “A Battalion Who Walks Alone,” perfectly defines the essence of his role.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film features Imanvi as the female lead and is said to be mounted on an expansive canvas. The director is believed to be presenting Prabhas in a raw, intense, and heroic form, elevating the narrative with emotional depth and grandeur.

With festive holidays working in its favour, Fauzi is poised to make a strong impact at the box office, further solidifying Prabhas’ Pan-India dominance.