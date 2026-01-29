Reasons for Surge in Gold, Silver Prices - Will the Rally in Precious Metals Continue?

The sharp rise in gold prices is already worrying buyers, and silver is adding to the shock. Silver prices have surged past ₹4 lakh per kilogram, triggering fresh concerns among investors and consumers alike. The spike is not limited to India; similar trends are being witnessed across global markets as well.

On January 29 alone, the price of silver jumped by nearly ₹25,000 per kg, pushing the rate to around ₹4.25 lakh per kilogram. With this surge, both gold and silver have touched lifetime highs in the domestic market. Internationally too, precious metals are trading at record levels, with silver prices crossing $5,600 per ounce for the first time ever.

Why Are Metal Prices Rising?

Analysts point to multiple factors behind the rally in precious metals. A key reason is the sharp increase in demand for gold as an investment asset. With fears of losses in equities and other volatile instruments, many investors are shifting their money to gold, traditionally seen as a safe haven. This surge in investment demand has significantly pushed up prices.

Silver prices, meanwhile, are being driven not just by investment demand but also by rising industrial consumption. Experts note that a weaker US dollar has further boosted silver prices in international markets, making the metal more attractive to investors.

In addition, global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions are also contributing to the rally in both gold and silver. These factors have strengthened the appeal of precious metals as safe assets, propelling prices to record highs.

Market experts caution that while the long-term outlook for gold and silver remains strong amid uncertainty, short-term volatility cannot be ruled out given the sharp pace of the recent surge.

Disclaimer: Investments in gold, silver, commodities and equities are subject to market risks. Please consult a financial advisor before investing.