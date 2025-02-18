February 21 Holiday in Meghalaya for KHADC-JHADC polls

In a major decision, the Meghalaya Governor has formally announced February 21, 2025, as a general holiday for the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region given the upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC). The holiday will apply to several districts in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills, as defined by the Commissioner & Secretary of the General Administration Department.

The holiday will be celebrated throughout the entire East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills, and West Jaintia Hills districts. This announcement is to ensure citizens and workers residing in these regions can actively engage in the democratic exercise of electing their representatives into the autonomous district councils.

In addition to this, the government employees residing in the Garo Hills and who are registered voters under the KHADC and JHADC constituencies will be awarded special leave on this day so that they may exercise their franchise. This will prevent eligible voters from outside the areas who are residing within the chosen regions from losing out on their right to vote.

For industrial enterprises and organizations that are subject to the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 (N.I. Act, 1881), and employees working on a shift basis, daily wage workers, casual labourers, and employees working outside the constituencies but who are qualified voters for the KHADC and JHADC elections, a paid holiday will be granted. This is done under Section 133(2)(b) of the act, and the purpose is to provide a chance for labourers in all fields to join in the process of election.

The holiday guarantees that a wide range of the population, both government and private sector employees, can freely exercise their democratic rights without the weight of work obligations. The Meghalaya government's move is indicative of its interest in ensuring the participation of voters and maintaining the democratic ethos of the elections.

