February 13, 14 West Bengal Schools, Colleges, Offices Holidays

The government of West Bengal has declared February 13 and 14 as holidays for schools, colleges and government offices. Good news travels to government employees because they now have a special mini-holiday.

This announcement was due to the festival of Shab-e-Barat falling on the 13th of February and the birthday of Thakur Panchanan Varma taking place on February 14. It was earlier decided that the holiday for Shab-e-Barat would be observed on February 14, but since the day of the festival fell on the 13th, the government decided to grant a holiday on the 13th instead.

Government employees are set for extended vacations in February and March, and now they will be able to enjoy a longer family vacation as some extra holidays were added.

Besides, a slew of big holidays should be raised in the following months:

Shivratri: February 26

Dol: March 14 - March 15

Harichand Thakur's Birthday: March 27

Eid ul Fitr: March 31

These holidays have come as an opportunity for government employees to spare some time from work, relax, and recharge their energy. With the burst of winter temperaments, February and March are going to be pretty much fun for West Bengal government employees.

It is worth noting that the state administration's announcement regarding these holidays has come at a time when relations between the government and the opposition are showing some signs of amelioration. After being delayed by clashes between Nabanna and Raj Bhavan, there is every expectation of a budget session carrying through without that severe unresolved quirkiness of dispute.

