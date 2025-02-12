Telangana Schools Holidays for 3 Days, February 14, 15, 16; Here's why!

The Telangana authorities have declared a three-day holiday for government and private schools from February 14 to 16, 2025, due to a unique combination of religious observances, cultural events, and a weekend, providing a much-needed break for both students and teachers.

Telangana is experiencing a confluence of holidays which has led to this break. An optional holiday has been declared on February 14 in observance of Shab-e-Barat, a significant night of prayers and reflection for some communities. This is not a mandatory holiday, but one can expect most schools in the Old City of Hyderabad to remain closed. Incidentally, Valentine's Day also falls on the same date, adding to the festive spirit among college students.

February 15 is reserved as culturally important for the Banjara community in honour of Saint Sewalal Maharaj's birthday. This feeling in favour of converting the day into a public holiday arises because of the growing popularity of the saint in popular expression as a symbol of the Banjara heritage, to bolster a multiplicity of voices calling out a government holiday.

February 16 is a Sunday and would naturally mark the close of the break with the typical closure of schools, government offices, and banks.

This three-day break gives students and teachers time to relax, refresh, and celebrate, all of which are a fitting pastime. Telangana is really on a celebratory note with this unique blend of holidays, a good combination of all occasions for the state and a good time for being with each other to reflect and rejuvenate.

