Guru Ravidas Jayanti Public Holiday declared in Chandigarh on February 12

The Chandigarh administration has declared February 12, 2025, a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. This is after its prior decision to observe it as a restricted holiday.

All government offices, boards, corporations, institutions, and industrial establishments under the Chandigarh administration will remain closed on Wednesday, February 12. This day will be a public holiday to pay tribute to Guru Ravidas' contributions to society as a poet, saint, and great social reformer.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated every year on Magh Purnima, February 12, this year. Observances across all states of India bear a special significance, and Guru Ravidas is worshipped as a guru in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

The declaration of a public holiday on Guru Ravidas Jayanti shows the Chandigarh administration's genuine outlook toward the valuing and respecting of cultural or religious diversity that its subjects possess.

Also read: School Holidays till February 14 in Varanasi; Online classes due to Mahakumbh Crowd!