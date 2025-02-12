Hyderabad: Gated Communities No Longer Safe?

Over the past few years, the number of people who migrated to gated communities in Hyderabad is huge. With the increase in avg. Earning capacity, a significant amount of people can afford the exorbitant prices quoted by the constructors.

These gated communities promise intense security alongside numerous other amenities and even their maintenance charges are high. Individuals purchase villas, and flats with the hope that their loved ones will be safe and secure while they are outside working.

But, what if these gated communities are not safe themselves? Are the high maintenance charges they claim are for nothing? An incident uncovered in the Kondapur area of the city will shed light on the safety of these lavish communities.

In a video shared online, burglars could be seen trying to enter Vessella Woods, a gated community villa in Kondapur. They were seen entering the villas with tools but left before committing burglary. While it is good that no crime or danger was happening to any of the residents, there will have to be some serious questions asked about the security lapse during the time they entered and exited.

#Hyderabad: How Safe are gated communities? And trust me these are those that pay Rs 15k- Rs 20K maintenance per month, that includes security. Message from Source( Verbatim) This happened in vessella woods, but luckily the thieves escaped before burglary. They entered from… pic.twitter.com/JDWbu2uzxI — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) February 11, 2025

After looking at a few of the real estate search portals, the same villa is charging around Rs.10,000 per month on maintenance charges and it’s high time that these gated communities take security seriously to keep their residents safe.