Aakash Chopra backs Kuldeep as India’s premier spinner in Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has urged the Indian team management to ensure that Kuldeep Yadav remains a key figure in India's bowling attack during the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Chopra's remarks came after India finalised their 15-member squad for the tournament, with Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad.

With all of India’s matches set to be played in Dubai, the addition of Varun means that the team will carry five spinners into the tournament.

Taking to social media platform X, Chopra voiced his opinion on India’s squad selection, particularly cautioning against benching Kuldeep in favour of Varun.

“India has picked 5 spinners for Champions Trophy. FIVE. Sharjah would be an ideal venue for this squad. Spin To Win. Dubai?? Not so sure. That surface hasn’t helped spinners as much… ever. Also, I really hope that Kuldeep isn’t benched for Varun. Play both if you must… but Kuldeep has to be India’s premier spinner,” he posted.

Kuldeep was instrumental in India’s run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing as the team's fourth-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps in 11 matches. He carried that form into the T20 World Cup 2024, where he claimed 10 wickets in just five matches, once again emerging as India's fourth-highest wicket-taker.

He also questioned India's selection calls for the Champions Trophy, highlighting Yashasvi Jaiswal's omission, who was handed his ODI debut in the first ODI in Nagpur against England.

"I thought Bumrah’s absence will force selectors to pick Siraj. Have 4 pacers in the squad. It’s also interesting to note how quickly the plan to play Yashasvi in the XI ahead of Iyer is abandoned… to the extent that Yashasvi isn’t even a part of the CT squad," he shared in another X post.

