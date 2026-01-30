EPFO Wage Ceiling May Rise to ₹25,000: Impact on Salary, PF Deductions and Benefits

The Centre is weighing a proposal to increase the mandatory EPF wage ceiling to ₹25,000 per month, a significant jump from the current ₹15,000 threshold that has been in place since 2014.

Sources quoted by The Economic Times say the proposal could be taken up by the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees in its next meeting, with April 1 being considered as the tentative rollout date if approved.

Why This Matters

Millions of workers earning above ₹15,000 are currently not covered under compulsory EPF contributions, even though wage levels have steadily increased over the last decade. Raising the ceiling would automatically extend social security coverage to mid-income workers, strengthening retirement protection.

What Employees Should Expect

For employees in the ₹15,000–₹25,000 salary bracket, the change would mean higher EPF deductions each month. While this reduces immediate take-home income, it ensures larger retirement savings, higher pension contributions, and improved insurance benefits.

Cost Implications for Employers

Since employers must match employee contributions, the move will also raise employment costs, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and services that rely heavily on manpower.

Legal Push Behind the Proposal

The proposal has gained urgency after the Supreme Court recently asked EPFO to revise the wage ceiling within four months, observing that the outdated limit has weakened social security coverage amid inflation and rising wages.

If approved, the revised EPF limit would mark one of the most significant social security reforms in recent years.