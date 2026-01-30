UAE Billionaire Hussain Sajwani Warns India on AI and 80 Percent Job Losses: WEF 2026, Davos

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Dubai-based billionaire Hussain Sajwani issued a strong warning about the future of global employment, stating that artificial intelligence could transform the job market on an unprecedented scale. According to Sajwani, AI is not just a productivity tool but a force that could reshape economies, particularly those heavily dependent on outsourced labour.

Sajwani, the founder and chairman of Damac Group, said artificial intelligence could change the world “ten or even a hundred times more” than the internet did. He cautioned that countries that fail to adopt AI quickly risk falling behind in the global economic race. Nations relying on large-scale outsourcing, he added, could face significant disruption as automation replaces traditional human roles.

Why India’s Outsourcing Industry Is at Risk

India has built a massive global reputation as an outsourcing powerhouse, with millions of people employed in IT services, business process outsourcing, call centres, and back-office operations. However, analysts believe this sector is highly exposed to automation.

Recent industry assessments suggest that AI-driven tools could significantly reduce demand for routine tasks such as coding, software testing, customer support, and administrative work. Tata Consultancy Services’ recent workforce reduction of over 12,000 employees has been seen by some experts as an early sign of broader job cuts that could affect hundreds of thousands of roles in the coming years.

Sajwani echoed these concerns, predicting that AI could take over a large share of jobs in fields such as accounting and healthcare support services, which would further shrink the need for outsourced human labour.

Global Race for AI Leadership

Sajwani highlighted a growing divide between countries that are aggressively investing in artificial intelligence and those that are moving cautiously. He pointed to nations such as the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia as leaders in AI development, while warning that regions with heavy regulations or slow adoption could lose competitiveness.

He compared resistance to AI adoption with historical technological setbacks, arguing that ignoring emerging technology could have long-term consequences for national growth.

Surveys and industry reports support this trend. Professionals in the Gulf region, particularly in the UAE, are among the world’s top users of AI tools, integrating generative AI into daily work processes. Recruiters in the region also believe AI will significantly reshape jobs, with many roles evolving or being replaced altogether.

Beyond Job Loss: New Opportunities Emerging

Despite the warnings, experts stress that AI will not only eliminate jobs but also create new ones. India’s Economic Survey 2026 suggests that while automation may replace repetitive tasks, it will also generate demand for new skills in technology, creativity, and human-centric roles that machines cannot easily replicate.

India’s large talent pool and growing AI expertise could allow the country to transition from a labour-driven outsourcing model to a high-value innovation and AI services economy. Investments in digital infrastructure, training programs, and data centres could help mitigate job losses while opening doors to more advanced employment opportunities.

Globally, AI is already creating new roles in data science, robotics, AI engineering, and system integration, even as it reshapes traditional professions.

Global Economy Shows Resilience

Amid geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties, and diplomatic challenges, the global economy has shown stronger-than-expected resilience. However, experts agree that AI-driven disruption could become one of the most significant economic forces of the coming decade, requiring governments, businesses, and workers to adapt rapidly.

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