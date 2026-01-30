Prabhas Raja Saab OTT Release date: When and Where to Watch

Prabhas’ film Raja Saab is set to make its OTT debut soon, delivering an unexpected update for fans. The movie, which was released in theatres last month during the Sankranti festival season, failed to meet expectations at the box office and is now heading to streaming platforms within a short period.

Box Office Disappointment

Despite massive expectations from fans and strong pre-release buzz, Raja Saab failed to impress audiences. The film received mixed to negative reviews and struggled to generate collections in theatres. As a result, the makers have decided to release the film on OTT much earlier than planned.

Storyline and Characters

The film is set in the Devanagar estate and follows Gangadevi, a former zamindar who now lives a quiet life with her grandson Raju. Due to her old age, she suffers from memory issues but remains emotionally attached to her late husband, Kanakaraju. She asks her grandson to bring him back, unaware of the strange and mysterious circumstances surrounding him.

Kanakaraju, who is associated with mystical practices, summons Raju to the royal palace in Narsapur. The narrative explores how Raju, also known as Raja Saab, confronts him, uncovers his past, and faces supernatural challenges. The story blends fantasy, mystery, and drama as the plot unfolds.

Early OTT Release Announcement

Following its theatrical failure, the makers officially confirmed that Raja Saab will arrive on OTT within a month. The streaming release is expected to give the film a second chance to reach a wider audience and attract viewers who missed it in theatres.

What to Expect on OTT

With its unique premise and star-studded cast, Raja Saab could find a new audience on streaming platforms. Prabhas’ fans are hoping the film performs better on OTT than it did in theatres.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Change Her Name to Samantha Nidimoru in Maa Inti Bangaram Titles