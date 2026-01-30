Mardaani 3 Audience Review and Early Reactions from Fans

Rani Mukerji’s much-awaited crime thriller Mardaani 3 has finally arrived in theatres, and early reactions from audiences are overwhelmingly positive. The film, which continues the journey of fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, is being described as intense, emotional, and gripping by viewers who watched the first shows on Friday.

Early Audience Reactions to Mardaani 3

Soon after the film’s release, social media was flooded with reviews praising Rani Mukerji’s commanding screen presence and strong acting. Several viewers called the film a hard-hitting crime drama that keeps audiences engaged until the final scene. Many fans highlighted that the second half of the movie is particularly gripping, with a powerful emotional climax.

Some viewers also noted that while parts of the first half move at a slower pace, the film gains momentum later and delivers a satisfying and impactful narrative. Overall, early feedback suggests that Mardaani 3 is being received as a solid and intense thriller driven largely by Rani Mukerji’s performance.

Plot Overview: A Dark and Disturbing Case

In the latest installment, Shivani Shivaji Roy joins the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and takes charge of a disturbing kidnapping case involving two young girls. As she investigates, the case unfolds into a complex and disturbing web of crime, exposing a large-scale human trafficking racket operating across the country.

The investigation further uncovers links to an organised beggar mafia, revealing how criminal networks exploit vulnerable people under the guise of helplessness. The antagonist Amma, portrayed by Mallika Prasad, is presented as the mastermind behind the trafficking syndicate, adding a chilling layer to the narrative.

Cast and Crew Details

Apart from Rani Mukerji, the film features Janaki Bodiwala in an important role. The screenplay is written by Aayush Gupta, known for his work on The Railway Men, while Abhiraj Minawala directs the film. Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

A Strong Entry in the Mardaani Franchise

With its serious tone, socially relevant theme, and intense storytelling, Mardaani 3 is shaping up to be a strong addition to the popular franchise. Early audience reactions suggest the film is worth watching for fans of crime thrillers and for those who appreciate powerful female-led performances.

#Mardaani3 (First Half):

The first half is engaging and well-paced. #RaniMukerji and Mallika Prasad (as Amma) deliver strong performances and carry the film. The story setup and character development are done well. Overall, a promising start. 🎬#mardani3 #yrf pic.twitter.com/TreaFTLEcR — Movie_Masala (@MovieMasala_24) January 30, 2026

⭐⭐⭐/5 #Mardaani3 — intense, hard-hitting crime drama.#RaniMukerji is powerful & fearless, carries the film completely 🔥

Raw action, gripping second half, strong emotional climax.

Serious, impactful & PAISA WASOOL 💥👌#Mardaani3Review pic.twitter.com/pX1oGvZHhM — Ashka (@bol_kya_kaam) January 30, 2026

Just Watched #Mardaani3 REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐/5 RATING

The story is intense and very relevant. It sticks to the core theme of crime and justice and keeps the narrative serious throughout. The plot is simple but emotionally strong and holds your attention till the end.#RaniMukerji… pic.twitter.com/cuoRxQ15JJ — suraj (@MRSURAJ1782) January 30, 2026

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