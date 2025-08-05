EPFO Mandates Digital UAN Activation Through UMANG App

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for all members to activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) through the UMANG mobile app. Activation now requires Aadhaar-based face authentication, ensuring complete digital access to EPFO services.

Without this activation, members will no longer be able to access key services like checking EPF balance, downloading the passbook, submitting claims, or updating KYC details.

What’s Changed?

This new rule, effective from August 1, 2025, aims to:

Simplify the activation process

Eliminate paperwork

Put employees in full control of their EPF accounts

With this update, members no longer need to rely on their employer for UAN activation. The UMANG app — available on Android and iOS — allows for direct access using just an Aadhaar-linked mobile number and a face scan.

Step-by-Step: How to Activate Your UAN on UMANG

Download the UMANG app from Play Store or App Store.

Open the app and go to EPFO > UAN Allotment and Activation.

Enter your Aadhaar number and mobile number.

Provide your consent for Aadhaar verification.

Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Complete the face authentication process using your smartphone camera.

If no UAN exists, the system will generate a new one.

Once verified, your UAN and a temporary password will be sent via SMS.

You can now download your UAN card digitally through the app.

This process works for first-time users and for those who have a UAN but haven't activated it yet.

Why This Matters for Employees

Until now, around 65% of UANs remained inactive due to reliance on employers, incorrect data entries, and delays. This new system is a game-changer for:

Employees frequently changing jobs

Workers in remote or rural areas

Those seeking faster claim processing

Users wanting full control of their EPF account

By completing this self-activation, users can access services instantly — no more waiting for employer coordination.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Yes. This face authentication-based method is not applicable to:

International workers

Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan

These users must continue using the earlier system for UAN activation.

What Should You Do Now?

If you haven’t activated your UAN yet, now is the time. Download the UMANG app and complete the Aadhaar-based face verification process.

Without UAN activation, you will lose access to EPFO services. Taking this step ensures: