Mohit Suri refuses to be called a kingmaker: I only discover talent not make them

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri has always made it a point to work with newcomers, and has gone to turn them into stars through his cinema. Actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, their way to stardom goes through the cinema of Mohit Suri.

And it’s not just the stars that we see on the screen but also the ones working behind the screen, music composers like Mithoon and singers like Arijit Singh. However, Mohit take the modest route, and refuses to take credit for their success.

The director spoke with IANS to celebrate the success of his latest release ‘Saiyaara’, which has become a rage turning its lead pair of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday into overnight stars. Mohit refrains from calling himself a “kingmaker”.

He told IANS, “I don't believe you can make talent. You can discover a talent. It's like a star, it always existed in the sky, millions of light years away, the light was taking some time to reach you. And you finally reached you and you discovered it on your telescope. You didn't create it, it was always there, it was there before you. It is all the talent of singers that I've found. If I didn't find them, someone would have. Maybe I was just a medium. What I have, maybe, is a great eye to discover. Maybe I'm more like Vasco de Gama or Christopher Columbus. I discover something but I don't create it. Talent has to be found”.

He further mentioned, “I cannot give talent to someone who doesn't have it. So my job is that to find a Faheem, find an Arijit from all over the globe and even when it comes to composers, I mean there are many people that I don't even want to mention who got a break somewhere else but I've supported them, people who I met long back and I knew they were going to do well”.

“So I just feel in fact what that makes me realise and when they especially do well is I feel validated”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.