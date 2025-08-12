Do-Nothing Holiday Ideas: Luxury Hotels in India for August 15 Weekend

With the long weekend of August 15 coming up, why not indulge in a relaxing vacation at one of these 10 Indian luxury hotels? From Himachal Pradesh's scenic hills to Goa's sunbathed beaches, these resorts provide the ideal atmosphere for a do-nothing holiday.

What is a Do-Nothing Holiday?

A do-nothing vacation is all about relaxing and rejuvenating your body and mind. It's about mastering the art of doing absolutely nothing and abandoning all stress and worries. Picture yourself spending your days by the pool, reading a novel, or simply soaking in the gorgeous scenery around you. Sounds like the ideal way to spend Independence Day, doesn't it?

Top Picks for a Do-Nothing Holiday

The Kumaon, Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand: Perched on a ridge in Kasar Devi overlooking Almora, The Kumaon is a modern mountain getaway with ten elegant suites opening onto panoramic Himalayan vistas. Its design honors local stone and timber, combining modern minimalism with traditional aesthetics.

Glenburn Tea Estate and Boutique Hotel, Darjeeling, West Bengal: Spanning 1,600 acres, Glenburn Tea Estate is a boutique plantation retreat with a lingering English cottage atmosphere. Visitors can indulge in estate-brewed Darjeeling tea, authentic plantation experiences, and guided tours of surrounding heritage and tea trails.

Caravela Beach Resort, Varca, Goa : Nestled on the soft white sands of Varca Beach, Caravela Beach Resort is a vast luxury property having 201 rooms with sea views. Experience a variety of activities, such as golfing, spa and wellness treatments, and lively entertainment activities.

Brij Anayra, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh : Sited amidst rolling tea plantations with stunning views of the Dhauladhar mountains, Brij Anayra guarantees individualized luxury, extra-special service, and immersion in activities such as sound healing, garden high tea, and fine dining.

Sariska Lodge, Sariska, Rajasthan : A new intimate luxury hideaway located on the fringes of the Sariska Tiger Reserve, Sariska Lodge is ideal for those who love nature and wildlife. The resort has 11 stylishly appointed private suites, a spa center, and an organic garden.

Sitara Himalaya, Palchan, Himachal Pradesh : A high-end Himalayan lodge deep in the heart of the Himalayas, Sitara Himalaya features tastefully decorated rooms with panoramic views of snow-covered peaks and lush valleys.

Cherry Resort, Temi Tea Garden, Sikkim : Nestled in the beautiful Temi Tea Garden, Cherry Resort has comfortable rooms, tranquil Himalayan scenery, and friendly local hospitality. Indulge in breathtaking views of the majestic Kangchenjunga range and miles of emerald green tea gardens.

Kahani Paradise, Gokarna, Karnataka : A private coastal villa getaway atop the green hills overlooking Paradise Beach, Kahani Paradise has six stunning suites, handmade interiors, a poolside panorama deck, and a peaceful spa area.

Timbertales, Coorg, Karnataka : A luxury boutique resort nestled in the picturesque Coorg, Timbertales has stunning wooden cottages, home-cooked local cuisine, and a close-up glimpse of the coffee-plantation lifestyle.

: A luxury boutique resort nestled in the picturesque Coorg, Timbertales has stunning wooden cottages, home-cooked local cuisine, and a close-up glimpse of the coffee-plantation lifestyle. Brunton Boatyard, Fort Cochin, Kerala: A heritage hotel that recalls colonial-era luxury with modern amenities, Brunton Boatyard provides harbor vistas, traditional Kerala cuisine, and holistic cultural programming.

Additional Places to Keep in Mind

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, Rajasthan: A sumptuous resort with breathtaking views of Lake Pichola and exceptional service.

The Leela Goa, Goa: A 5-star resort with luxurious rooms, a private beach, and world-class facilities.

The Tamara Coorg, Coorg, Karnataka: A luxury resort with spacious rooms, a swimming pool, and activities like birdwatching and nature walks.

The Fern Grand, Mumbai, Maharashtra: A luxurious hotel with modern amenities, a fitness center, and a range of dining options.

If you're in the mood for a relaxing beach holiday or a rejuvenating hill country getaway, these Indian luxury resorts have it all for you. So delay not! Book your do-nothing holiday immediately and celebrate Independence Day in style!

