Diwali 2025 Holiday: Schools, Offices Three-Day Long Weekend

The residents of Telugu states are all geared up to spend a laid-back three-day holiday run this week. With Saturday and Sunday being usual weekly offs, and Monday, October 20, a public holiday for Diwali , folks are looking forward to a long festive weekend.

Most private and software firms have already announced giving employees a long weekend break, particularly in places like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. The festive mood has led professionals to utilize this golden chance to relax.

Travel and tourism industries are experiencing huge activity. Tourist places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing increased hotel reservations, while transport operators are recording high sales of tickets as families prepare to undertake short tours and holidays.

Since Dussehra offers a happy respite after months of monotony, this long weekend is certain to accelerate festivities as well as the travel economy in the Telugu states.