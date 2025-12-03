Delhi School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas, Winter Break, and More

As the year 2025 comes to a close, students in Delhi are eagerly awaiting the winter break and holidays. With Christmas 2025 just around the corner, temperatures are dropping, and the possibility of a cold wave is looming.

According to the latest updates, Delhi schools are likely to remain closed on the following dates in December:

December 20-31, 2025: Winter break/school vacation

December 23, 2025 – January 1, 2026: Winter break (as per schedules of select schools, including PM Shri Schools)

December 24, 2025: Christmas Eve (holiday in select schools)

December 25, 2025: Christmas Day

December 31, 2025: Year-end/Winter break conclusion

The Directorate of Education, Delhi (DoE-Delhi) has announced winter vacations for most government and government-aided schools from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

The winter break is a scheduled holiday period that allows students to rest and recharge during the coldest part of the year. In North India, this period is often characterized by dense fog, low temperatures, and spikes in pollution, making it challenging for students to commute to school.

The winter break also coincides with major festivities such as Christmas and New Year, providing students and families with an opportunity to celebrate and spend quality time together.

In addition to the winter break, some schools in Delhi may also observe holidays on other dates in December due to public events and administrative schedules.

Students are advised to use the winter break to prepare for their upcoming term-end examinations and pre-board season. It's essential to stay focused and make the most of the holiday period to achieve academic success.

Parents and students are recommended to check with their respective schools for the exact dates and schedules of the winter break and holidays.

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