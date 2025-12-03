Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2026 Released: 75 Holidays Announced

The Bihar Education Department has officially released the 2026 holiday calendar for all government schools across the state, confirming a total of 75 holidays, including 10 Sundays. The new schedule applies to all government, state-run, nationalised, project, higher elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as Sanskrit, Urdu and madrasa institutions. The notification was issued by Sanjay R. A. O., Director of Secondary Education.

Key Festivals and Holidays

The holiday list begins with Makar Sankranti on January 14, followed by Basant Panchami on January 23 and Republic Day on January 26. Schools will also remain closed for Mahashivratri on February 15 and the two-day Holi festival on March 3 and 4. Several other festival breaks have been scheduled throughout March and April.

Long Breaks: Summer and Winter Vacations

The summer vacation will be the longest closure of the year, spanning June 1 to June 20, including two Sundays. Similarly, the winter vacation has been scheduled from December 25 to 31, covering a total of seven days.

Major Festival Breaks

Schools will remain closed for Durga Puja from October 17 to 21. A 10-day holiday from November 7 to 17 has been allotted to cover Diwali, Chitragupta Puja and Chhath Puja celebrations.

Academic Instructions

To maintain academic consistency, the Education Department has directed schools to remain open on Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and annual function days until the official programmes are completed. Students will receive holiday assignments during major breaks such as summer, Diwali, Chhath and winter vacations, which will be reviewed once classes resume.

Note on Muslim Festivals

The department has clarified that the dates of Muslim festivals may vary depending on moon sightings.

All district education officers, programme officers and school administrators have been instructed to strictly adhere to the 2026 holiday calendar issued by the department.