December Holidays in Punjab, 2025: Christmas, Shaheedi Sabha & More

The month of December holds great significance in Punjab, with several important holidays and events observed throughout the state. Here is a list of the key school holidays in December 2025:

December 22, 2025 to January 10, 2026: Winter Vacation

December 25, 2025 (Thursday): Christmas Day (Gazetted Holiday)

December 25 to 27, 2025: Shaheedi Sabha / Shaheedi Jor Mela (restricted holidays on December 25 and 26)

December 27, 2025: Shaheedi Diwas of Chhote Sahibzade (public holiday in Punjab)

The Punjab Government has announced winter vacations for all public and private schools from December 22, 2025 to January 10, 2026. Schools will reopen on January 12, 2026.

December is a month of great importance in Punjab, with the remembrance of the martyrdom of the Chhote Sahibzade, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. The Shaheedi Sabha at Shri Fatehgarh Sahib is a major event, drawing lakhs of devotees to the historic site.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official announcements from the Punjab Education Department regarding any changes to the holiday schedule.

Important Advisory:

District-specific orders may be issued by the District Magistrate in case of extreme cold weather.

Revised school timings may be implemented if temperatures drop low.

Stay tuned to official updates from schools and the Punjab Education Department for any changes to the holiday schedule.

By staying informed, parents and students can plan their academics, travel, and participation in historical events accordingly.

Also read: Telangana SSC Exam 2026 Timetable Delayed Due to Festival Holidays