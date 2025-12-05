IndiGo Flight Cancellations Impact: Hyd–Delhi Ticket Hits ₹40K, Hyd–Mumbai Ticket at ₹37K

Due to operational glitches, hundreds of IndiGo flights have been cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to passengers across the country. While thousands of travellers remain stranded at various airports, many others are facing a heavy financial burden as air ticket prices have skyrocketed. The ongoing IndiGo crisis has pushed airfares to record highs nationwide.

Compared to normal days, flight ticket rates have surged two to three times, leaving passengers anxious and frustrated. On one of the busiest routes in the country, the Mumbai to Delhi sector, ticket prices have risen sharply. Airfares on both the Mumbai–Delhi and Delhi–Mumbai routes are currently ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000 across multiple airlines. A similar spike is being witnessed on several other routes as well.

Under normal circumstances, even last-minute bookings for a Delhi–Mumbai round trip cost around ₹20,000. However, the fare has now jumped to nearly ₹60,000. On the Mumbai to Srinagar route, ticket prices that usually remain close to ₹10,000 have surged to ₹62,000. For a round trip, passengers are now paying as much as ₹92,000.

As per IndiGo’s official website, the airline operates nearly 2,200 flights daily, which is almost double the number operated by Air India. However, the airline is currently facing major disruptions due to technical issues and newly implemented crew roster regulations. As a result, IndiGo was forced to cancel around 500 flights on Friday. Flight operations have already been affected at several major airports, including Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai, while many other flights are running behind schedule.