US Tightens Visa Screening: H-1B and H-4 Applicants to Face Mandatory Social Media Checks from Dec 15

In a major step toward stricter immigration controls, the United States has decided to toughen its visa-screening procedures once again. Beginning December 15, all individuals applying for H-1B visas and their H-4 dependent visas will undergo a compulsory review of their social-media activity. This move is part of the ongoing tightening of the vetting process initiated under the Trump administration.

Social-Media Profiles Must Be Public

According to the latest announcement from the US State Department, applicants will now have to change the privacy settings of all their social-media accounts to public so visa officers can examine their online presence. This rule extends to platforms such as:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Any other major social-media service

Applicants must also provide usernames they have used over the past five years, even if those accounts are currently inactive.

Expanded Vetting for Multiple Visa Categories

Until now, social-media checks mainly applied to F, M, and J category visa holders—students and exchange visitors. With the new directive, H-1B and H-4 applicants will be subject to the same scrutiny. The State Department stated that all available information will be used to determine whether any applicant could pose a risk to US national security or public safety.

Strict Standards for Visa Officers

Internal documents circulated earlier this year outline how visa officers should interpret an applicant’s online behavior. Officers may draw negative conclusions if:

Parts of the applicant’s profile are kept private

The applicant has no digital footprint

Posts indicate hostility toward US institutions or citizens

There is visible support for extremist or banned organizations

Activity suggests attempts to obtain sensitive US technology

There is a pattern of politically motivated activism that could continue after entering the US

If any questionable content appears during the review, applicants may face additional interviews, extended background checks, or even visa rejection.

“A Visa Is a Privilege, Not a Right,” Says US State Department

Reiterating its position, the State Department emphasized that every visa decision carries national-security implications. Officials stated that applicants must convincingly show they meet all eligibility requirements and intend to follow visa rules once in the United States.

US Embassy’s Warning to Indian Applicants

Earlier in June, the US Embassy in India issued a reminder to all applicants about the importance of honesty in the DS-160 visa form. The embassy cautioned that any attempt to hide or skip social-media details may result in the refusal of the current visa request and could affect eligibility for future visas.

Applicants are required to disclose all social-media handles used in the last five years, across all platforms. By submitting the DS-160 form, applicants confirm that the details they provide are accurate and complete.

Part of a Larger Push for Tighter Security

The expanded screening is part of broader security enhancements adopted over recent years. By examining online presence alongside traditional background checks, the US intends to identify applicants who may be inadmissible or pose potential threats.

Also read: Punjab Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Expected at pseb.ac.in