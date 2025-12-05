Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release Date, Platform, Plot & Cast

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller web series that is all set to make its digital debut soon. Packed with intense emotions, moral conflicts and a layered investigative narrative, the series explores guilt, loss and the devastating impact of one irreversible mistake. Directed by Selvamani and produced by Avinaash Hariharan, Arabbhi Athreya and Senthil Veerasamy under the banners of Aquabulls and Happy Unicorn, the series promises a gripping, character-driven crime drama.

With powerful performances by Pasupathy, Vidaarth and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, the series is expected to captivate fans of dark, suspenseful thrillers.

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release Date & Platform

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One will premiere exclusively on SonyLIV on December 5, 2025. It is being positioned as one of the biggest Tamil crime thriller releases on the platform this year.

The series will be available not only in Tamil but also in dubbed versions of Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, ensuring wider reach across India.

Given SonyLIV’s strong reputation for quality crime and investigative dramas, the series is generating significant buzz ahead of its release.

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One Plot Overview

The story follows Bhaskar, a former police officer burdened by overwhelming guilt after a child goes missing during an attempt to help. What starts as a seemingly ordinary incident soon takes a dark turn, pulling everyone into a tangled web of suspicion, hidden motives and painful secrets.

Vidaarth plays the officer leading the official investigation, while Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli portrays the grieving mother desperately searching for truth and justice. As the investigation unfolds, the line between guilt and innocence begins to blur, forcing viewers to question every character’s intentions.

The series promises an emotionally intense narrative that blends crime, human vulnerability and psychological tension.