SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Date, Cut Off, Scorecard and Tier 2 Exam Update

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 by the last week of December. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official SSC website — www.ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key and Objections

The answer key for the CGL Tier 1 exam was released on October 16, 2025, allowing candidates to raise objections. The objection window has now closed. Following the review process, the SSC will publish the final answer key, along with the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks, indicating the minimum qualifying marks required for the next stage.

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website: www.ssc.gov.in

Click on the “Result” section on the homepage.

Select the link for “Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 – Tier 1 Result.”

A PDF file containing the list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates whose names appear in the result list will be eligible for the Tier 2 examination.

Delay in SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Announcement

Earlier, SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan informed NDTV that the results would likely be declared on or before the last week of December 2025. Explaining the delay, he revealed that around 4,500 questions from 45 different exams are currently under review due to candidate objections.

Candidates can raise objections if they believe a question is incorrect, ambiguous, or unfair. These objections are carefully reviewed by the original paper setters, and only after all verifications and necessary corrections are completed does the SSC finalize and release the results.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Overview

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination was conducted over 15 days across 255 exam centres in 126 cities nationwide. Out of 28 lakh registered candidates, about 13.5 lakh appeared for the exam.

The Tier 1 paper included four sections:

General Awareness

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

When Will SSC CGL Tier 2 Be Held?

Candidates who clear the Tier 1 round can expect the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam to be conducted in January or February 2026. Unlike the Tier 1 exam, which spanned over multiple days, the Tier 2 examination is expected to be completed in a shorter duration, possibly within a single day.

Stay tuned to SSC’s official website for the latest updates on result announcements, cut-off marks, and Tier 2 exam schedules.