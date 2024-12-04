December 6 Public holiday in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on December 6 for the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar. On this day, all the government and semi-government offices of Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts will be closed.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas is a very important day in the calendar that commemorates the death anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key social reformer. The day is marked by tributes and commemorative events across the state.

Apart from the public holiday, Central Railway has also announced to run 12 additional suburban special trains between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel stations on Thursday-Friday midnight. The trains will stop at all stations so that more people can come and pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar.

There would be special trains on the main and the Harbour line. On the main line, there will be departure of trains from Parel to Thane, Kalyan and Kurla between 1:15 am and 3:05 am while there will be a departure of trains on the Harbour line from Vashi to Kurla and Panvel between 1:30 am and 4:00 am.

Dr BR Ambedkar was a great figure in Indian history who fought vigorously against social discrimination and advocated women's rights and workers' rights. He was a renowned student, earning doctorates from Columbia University and the University of London in economics. He also played a key role in writing the Indian Constitution after gaining independence and was conferred Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1990.

