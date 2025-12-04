December 5 Bank Holiday or not?

As December 5, 2025, draws near, many are checking if the bank will be open or not. For clarity, December 5 is a regular working day for banks in India. No national festivals or special occasions are listed on this day.

Customers can therefore visit their local branches, carry out transactions, or access other regular banking services.

What About State-Specific Holidays?

Bank holidays vary from state to state for different regional festivals or events. However, no state has declared a bank holiday on December 5 so far. This means bank operations are expected to function normally across the country.

Still, locals in regions with local cultural events can always monitor any last-minute updates through the use of local announcements.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in December

While December 5 is a regular business day, here is the key bank closure to note this month:

December 25, 2025 – Christmas Day (National Holiday)

Apart from the routine weekend closures, Christmas remains the major holiday ahead in December.

Conclusion

To sum up:

December 5, 2025 — Banks OPEN nationwide Regular services shall remain available. Only major upcoming holiday: Christmas on December 25 If you need to visit a bank or handle important work tomorrow, go ahead without concern-it's a usual working day everywhere.