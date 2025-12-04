Save Andhra from Chandrababu & Co: YS Jagan - Watch Video

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that people deserve to know the truth, and looking at the condition of farmers today, it feels like Andhra Pradesh needs to be “saved.” Speaking at a press meet on Thursday, he said every government must keep farmers happy because when farmers are happy, the state prospers.

Jagan criticised Chandrababu Naidu’s previous rule, saying: “Agriculture, which should feel like a festival, became a burden under Chandrababu’s government. The effects of Cyclone Michaung are still fresh in everyone’s mind. We all saw how they exaggerated the cyclone and acted like they fought and defeated it.”

Jagan said that during his government, free crop insurance was given as a right to every farmer, while Chandrababu only gave big speeches and never spoke about input subsidies.

“In the last 19 months, the state has faced 17 natural disasters. Andhra has 84 lakh farmers, but only 19 lakh farmers have crop insurance today,” he said.

Jagan further added:

Farmers’ lives were shattered during Chandrababu’s rule.

₹1,100 crore worth of input subsidy arrears are still pending.

During his (Jagan’s) tenure, the government paid ₹7,800 crore under free crop insurance.

Chandrababu “killed” the free insurance scheme.

Tenant farmers’ condition has worsened again under TDP rule.

Jagan also attacked the government on broken promises:

“They promised ₹20,000 per year as investment support. In two years they should have given ₹40,000, but they have given only ₹10,000. There is no remunerative price for any crop, and farmers are facing huge losses. Middlemen are looting farmers, and Chandrababu is simply watching.”

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