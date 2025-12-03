December 4 School Holiday alert for Tamil Nadu, AP & Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in southern India as Cyclone Ditwah moves towards the coasts of Chennai, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone is expected to cause significant disruptions, with heavy rain forecast to continue until December 4, 2025.

In Tamil Nadu, schools in several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, and Villupuram, were closed on December 3, 2025, due to heavy rainfall. A holiday is possible in more than five districts on December 4, 2025, if conditions worsen.

In Andhra Pradesh, southern districts are on alert as Cyclone Ditwah approaches. District collectors in Tirupati, Nellore, Chittoor, and Annamayya have announced a rain holiday for all schools, including government, private, and aided institutions, on December 3, 2025. However, there is no general statewide school holiday declared for December 4, 2025.

In Kerala, there are no official announcements regarding school holidays on December 4, 2025, despite a yellow alert being issued for the state. However, pre-planned public holidays have been scheduled for December 9 and 11, 2025, in various districts for local body elections.

The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are advising parents and students to check official announcements from their respective local district administration or school authorities for the most up-to-date information.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday Update:

Districts under an 'Orange Alert' or those experiencing persistent waterlogging, such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, and Ranipet, may declare a holiday on December 4, 2025.

Schools in several districts were closed on December 3, 2025, due to heavy rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Update:

Southern districts are on alert as Cyclone Ditwah approaches.

No general statewide school holiday declared for December 4, 2025.

Decisions regarding school closures are made by individual district collectors based on local conditions and weather alerts.

Kerala School Holiday Update: