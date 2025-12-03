SPB Statue Row: Heated Clash Between Shubhalekha Sudhakar and Activist Prithviraj

The proposed installation of a statue for legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam at Hyderabad’s Ravindra Bharathi has triggered controversy after Telangana activist Prithviraj Yadav publicly objected to the decision. The state government had approved the statue and the unveiling was scheduled for December 15.

Prithviraj questioned why a statue of a celebrated figure from Andhra Pradesh was being placed at a Telangana cultural landmark. He argued that priority should be given to honouring prominent Telangana personalities such as Gaddar and Ande Sri. His remarks quickly gained traction and sparked debate across social media and cultural circles.

Tensions escalated at the venue when Prithviraj confronted SPB’s brother in law and popular actor Shubhalekha Sudhakar. Eyewitnesses said the exchange grew heated as Sudhakar attempted to explain the family’s stance and the significance of SPB’s contribution to Telugu and Indian music. However, as the argument intensified, Sudhakar chose to step away from the scene to prevent the situation from escalating further.

With preparations already under way, the controversy has cast uncertainty over the scheduled December 15 unveiling. While many continue to support honouring SPB for his unparalleled legacy in playback singing, others insist that Telangana icons should be prioritised at state cultural institutions.