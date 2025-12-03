December 4 Bank Holiday or not?

As we move further into the month, many people are checking for holiday updates to plan their personal and financial activities. If you are wondering whether December 4 is a bank holiday in India, here is the latest information.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule and state-wise government holiday notifications, December 4 is not a bank holiday in any part of the country. There are no national festivals, regional celebrations, or special events observed on this date that would require banks to remain closed.

This means all banks—public sector, private sector, cooperative, and regional rural banks—will operate as usual on Thursday, December 4. Customers can visit their respective branches for regular banking services or continue to use digital banking platforms without any interruption.

Why It’s a Working Day

No gazetted holiday

No state-declared festival or local closure

No special RBI notification

People planning important financial tasks such as cash withdrawals, fund transfers, account-related services, or business transactions can go ahead without concern.

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