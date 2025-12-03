Hyderabad Stray Dog Attack: CM Revanth Reddy Orders Immediate Action After Child Injured

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to take swift and strict action to curb the stray dog problem in Hyderabad following a shocking attack on a speech-impaired boy in the Mansoorabad area of LB Nagar.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the child, identified as Premchand, was playing outside his home in Shivanganga Colony. He was suddenly surrounded by a large group of stray dogs that reportedly numbered between 15 and 20. Due to his inability to speak, the boy could not raise an alarm while the animals continued to attack him.

A passerby noticed the disturbing scene and intervened using a stick, driving away the dogs before alerting emergency services. The injured child was shifted first to Fever Hospital in Nallakunta and later referred to Niloufer Hospital, where he remains under emergency medical care.

Doctors treating Premchand said he sustained multiple deep bite injuries on various parts of his body, including his head, back, and waist. A portion of his ear was also damaged in the attack. Medical staff stated that timely treatment played a critical role in preventing more serious complications.

Premchand’s parents, Tirupati Rao and Chandrakala, originally belong to Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district and the family currently stays in Shivanganga Colony.

After being briefed about the incident, the Chief Minister directed officials to closely monitor the boy’s treatment and ensure that all medical support is provided. He also ordered immediate steps to prevent similar incidents across Hyderabad.

The attack comes as the Telangana High Court recently reiterated the need for strict enforcement of guidelines related to the management of stray dogs. The court had reminded authorities that stray animals must be safely captured, vaccinated, sterilised, and moved to designated shelters. It has summoned the Chief Veterinary Officer to appear before the court on December 9.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Association for Animal Shelter and Rescue Aid, which raised concerns over lapses in the implementation of existing laws. The court also allowed the petitioners to inspect GHMC animal shelters and document their findings. The case is scheduled for further hearing on December 9.