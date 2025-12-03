December 3 School Holiday Declared in AP and Tamil Nadu Amid Cyclone Ditwah

Due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, the government declared a holiday on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The severe cyclone brought heavy rainfall and strong, dusty winds, leading to the suspension of schools and colleges for safety reasons.

In Tamil Nadu, Schools and Colleges in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Chennai remain closed due to the cyclone’s effect. The government also announced a holiday in Kanyakumari, where the local Kottar Peralay festival is being celebrated. Similarly, schools and colleges in Tiruvannamalai have been given a break as the Karthigai Deepam festival coincides with the ongoing cyclone impact.

Authorities in both states have emphasised that the safety of students and staff is the top priority. Everyone has been advised to stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary, as weather conditions may worsen.

The holiday period will overlap with the upcoming examinations scheduled from December 10 to December 23. Students are advised to download their question papers and continue preparing without disruption.

Overall, the unexpected holiday is expected to provide temporary relief to students and staff affected by the cyclone’s aftermath while they remain safe at home.