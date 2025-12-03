Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha OTT Release Confirmed?

Dulquer Salmaan’s Tamil period drama Kaantha is now preparing for its digital premiere after completing its theatrical run. The film, set in 1950s Madras, blends the backdrop of the early cinema industry with personal conflict and strong emotional themes. It has been noted for Dulquer’s performance and its detailed period setting.

Kaantha released in theatres on November 14, 2025 and received a mixed but steady response from audiences. With its OTT release now confirmed, the film is expected to find a wider viewership among those who missed it during its theatrical run.

The movie is reportedly set to begin streaming on Netflix from December 12. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, making it accessible to audiences across India upon release.

For Dulquer fans and viewers who enjoy period dramas, the OTT launch offers an easy opportunity to experience the film’s vintage atmosphere and layered storytelling from home. The digital release is expected to give Kaantha renewed attention and a second round of audience engagement.