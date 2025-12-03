Samantha Reacts to Raj Nidimoru’s Sister’s Emotional Wedding Post

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha have been making headlines ever since reports of their wedding began circulating online. Adding an emotional and heartwarming touch to the celebrations, Raj’s sister Sheetal recently shared a deeply personal message on Instagram, officially welcoming Samantha into their family.

In her post, Sheetal revealed that she had recently visited the sacred Chandrakund temple, where she prayed to Lord Shiva with overwhelming devotion. Describing the moment, she wrote that she embraced the Shiva Linga and felt an intense surge of spiritual joy. “My heart is overflowing with tears of happiness,” she shared, expressing how the divine moment mirrored the happiness she felt about her brother’s new chapter in life.

Sheetal went on to state that with Samantha joining their family, it now feels truly complete. She also assured both Raj and Samantha of the family’s unconditional love and support, promising that they would stand by the couple in all circumstances.

The post quickly caught attention on social media, and fans were delighted to see the warm welcome extended to Samantha. Responding to the emotional message, Samantha simply replied with a heartfelt “Love you,” further melting hearts across the internet.

The exchange has only added to the growing excitement surrounding Raj and Samantha’s relationship, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates from the couple.