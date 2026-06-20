Is Samantha Pregnant? Baby Bump Video, Pics Going Viral

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's celebration of the positive response to her latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram has sparked fresh pregnancy rumours on social media. Videos from the celebration, featuring Samantha and filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru, went viral on Saturday, prompting fans to speculate that the couple may be expecting their first child.

The videos show Samantha cutting a cake alongside Raj as they celebrated the film's encouraging early reception. While the occasion was meant to mark the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, online discussions quickly shifted focus to Samantha's appearance, with several social media users claiming they noticed what appeared to be a baby bump.

In the clips, Samantha is seen dressed casually in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, while Raj sports a brown button-down shirt layered over a black T-shirt, paired with jeans and a cap. Soon after the videos surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and speculation about a possible pregnancy.

Comments ranged from "She is pregnant, congratulations Sam" to "It looks like a baby bump." Several other users echoed similar sentiments, though neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed the rumours.

Earlier Tirumala Visit Also Grabbed Attention

The speculation comes days after Samantha and Raj visited the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple ahead of the film's release. Accompanied by members of the Maa Inti Bangaaram team, the couple offered prayers at the shrine and attracted significant attention from devotees and fans.

A video from the temple visit also went viral, showing Raj protectively guiding Samantha through a large crowd after they exited the temple premises. He was seen placing an arm around her while team members helped clear a path.

The moment drew widespread attention online, particularly because Raj has generally maintained a low profile regarding his personal life and is rarely seen displaying affection publicly. The video followed a promotional event where he playfully avoided saying "I love you" to Samantha, further fueling public interest in their relationship.

Samantha and Raj's Journey Together

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony held in Coimbatore. The actress later shared glimpses from their wedding celebrations on social media.

The couple first collaborated on the acclaimed web series The Family Man 2, where Samantha's performance received widespread praise. Since then, their professional association gradually evolved into a personal relationship, culminating in marriage.

While fans continue to speculate about a possible pregnancy, the couple has remained silent on the matter, leaving the rumours unconfirmed for now.