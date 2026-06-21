YS Jagan Extends Father's Day Greetings, Remembers YSR's Enduring Legacy

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings on the occasion of Father's Day and paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Jagan Mohan Reddy fondly remembered YSR as "the greatest leader and the finest human being" he had ever known.

Reflecting on the values and principles imparted by his father, Jagan said YSR taught him to love the people, serve selflessly, keep one's word, and face every challenge with courage and conviction.

"To love the people, to serve selflessly, to keep one's word, and to stand firm with courage in the face of any adversity—these are the lessons he taught me. The path he showed and the values he instilled inspire me every day, giving me the strength to work for the people," Jagan wrote.

Recalling his father's enduring influence on his life and public service, the YSRCP chief said he was remembering YSR with gratitude and affection on Father's Day.

The message resonated with party supporters and admirers of the late leader, who continues to be remembered for his welfare-oriented governance and strong connect with the people of Andhra Pradesh.