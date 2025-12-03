December 3 Holiday for Karthigai Deepam in Puducherry; Check here!

The Puducherry administration has announced a change in the Karthigai Deepam 2025 holiday schedule, moving the observance to December 3, 2025, from the previously designated date of December 4. This amendment was officially confirmed through a government press release, aligning the holiday with the festival's key rituals.

The iconic Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Tiruvannamalai's Annamalaiyar Temple are in full swing, with the day marking a sacred moment as the Bharani Deepam is lit at 4 a.m. inside the temple. The grand Maha Deepam will be lit atop the 2,668-foot Arunachala Hill at dusk, drawing thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and abroad.

District authorities have stepped up arrangements, including security and essential facilities, to accommodate the surge of worshippers. The Krittika Nakshatra, central to the festival's spiritual timing, begins on December 3, prompting many households to light traditional ghee lamps, November 3 being a significant date for the spiritual alignment, making it a pivotal moment for devotees.

With the temple celebrations extending into December 4, authorities urge devotees to plan accordingly and make the most of this sacred period.

Also read: December 3 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu here due to Cyclone Ditwah!