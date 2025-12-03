Hyderabad Air Quality Turns Very Poor as AQI Crosses 300 in Key Areas

Hyderabad may not be making headlines like Delhi for air pollution, but beneath the surface of official Air Quality Index (AQI) reports lies an alarming truth — parts of the city are now matching the capital’s toxic air levels. The major difference? Hyderabad’s authorities are showing worrying indifference, with no public alerts or immediate measures to curb pollution.

According to data from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), at least two AQI monitoring stations in the city recorded “very poor” air quality, crossing the 300 mark as recently as the last week of November.

Pollution Peaks in Hyderabad

November 27–28:

Nehru Zoological Park: AQI levels hit 300 and 305, falling into the “very poor” category.

Icrisat (Patancheru): AQI recorded 308 and 283, in “very poor” and “poor” categories respectively.

Other affected areas: Pashamylaram, Bolaram, and Sanathnagar also reported “poor” air quality throughout November.

Such levels, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, can cause respiratory illnesses and breathing discomfort, especially for those with existing heart or lung conditions.

Official Apathy: Display Boards Instead of Action

The TGPCB’s approach to pollution control seems worryingly passive. The board believes that since 14 public display boards across Hyderabad show real-time AQI levels, citizens are already “informed” about the pollution and will take precautions on their own.

An official told to the Media:

“As per the present theory at the PCB, since the information is out there, no further action is needed. But the fact is, there is certainly a need for an alerting system — and that can happen only if there is public pressure.”

Adding to the irony, three out of 14 display boards are currently under maintenance, reducing even this limited awareness mechanism. Officials admit that no one has evaluated whether the public actually understands or reacts to the data shown on these boards.

How Delhi Responds: GRAP-I and GRAP-II

For the same AQI levels, Delhi enforces strict measures under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP):

GRAP Stage-I (Poor AQI)

Government issues alerts via newspapers, TV, radio, social media, and SMS.

Visibly polluting vehicles impounded and strict enforcement of PUC norms.

Ban on coal and wood-fired tandoors in eateries.

Regular road cleaning, mechanized sweeping, dust suppression, and anti-smog guns deployed.

GRAP Stage-II (Very Poor AQI)

Daily vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on roads.

Discouragement of private transport and higher parking fees.

Staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion.

Public transport encouraged for all citizens.

AQI and Its Health Impact

Good (0–50): Minimal impact

Satisfactory (51–100): Minor breathing discomfort for sensitive individuals

Moderate (101–200): Discomfort for people with lung, asthma, or heart issues

Poor (201–300): Discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure

Very Poor (301–400): Respiratory illness likely on prolonged exposure

Severe (400+): Affects even healthy individuals and worsens chronic conditions

November 2025 AQI Summary (Hyderabad)

Nehru Zoological Park Area

Good: Nov 1 (29)

Moderate: Nov 5 (111)

Poor: Nov 9 (223), Nov 10 (227), Nov 12 (253), Nov 14 (243), Nov 15 (293), Nov 16 (260), Nov 17 (293), Nov 18 (287), Nov 19 (260), Nov 20 (200), Nov 24 (217), Nov 25 (260), Nov 26 (257)

Very Poor: Nov 27 (300), Nov 28 (305)

Icrisat, Patancheru Area

Good: Nov 1 (45)

Moderate: Nov 6 (127), Nov 9 (173), Nov 25 (153)

Poor: Nov 10 (207), Nov 11 (230), Nov 12 (217), Nov 15 (217), Nov 16 (247), Nov 17 (233), Nov 18 (223), Nov 19 (253), Nov 26 (240), Nov 28 (283)

Very Poor: Nov 27 (308)

While Delhi enforces emergency response plans during pollution spikes, Hyderabad continues to rely on passive display boards and public “self-awareness.” With multiple zones already hitting “very poor” AQI levels, environmental experts warn that the city’s complacency could soon lead to a health crisis — unless urgent action is taken.