December 2025 School Holidays in India: Complete list!

The final month of 2025 has officially arrived, bringing along festive cheer and chilly weather across the country. December is a favorite month for students, as it comes with multiple holidays, celebrations, and the much-awaited winter vacation. As temperatures continue to dip and cold winds intensify in several regions, many schools are preparing for scheduled breaks to ensure the safety and comfort of students.

How many school holidays are there in December 2025?

December offers several days off for schoolchildren — especially because of weekly offs and Christmas. This month includes four Sundays and one major festival holiday. Families planning vacations, travel, or special outings can take advantage of the break to spend quality time together.

Here is the list of school holidays in December 2025:

December 7, 2025 (Sunday)

December 14, 2025 (Sunday)

December 21, 2025 (Sunday)

December 25, 2025 (Christmas)

December 28, 2025 (Sunday)

In total, students will have five confirmed holidays this month, excluding any local administrative holidays or weather-related closures.

Winter Holidays to Begin Soon

By late December, the cold wave usually becomes severe in many northern and central Indian states. As a precaution, education departments in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram, and others typically declare winter holidays either in the last week of December or the first week of January.

Parents are advised to stay connected with school announcements, as winter vacation dates may vary depending on regional weather conditions. Official notifications will be issued directly by school administrations or state authorities.

Also read: December 1 School Holiday due to Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry