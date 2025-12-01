December 1 School Holiday due to Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry

As Cyclone Ditwah intensifies over the southwest Bay of Bengal, several schools in South India have announced holidays on December 1, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and southern interior Karnataka, prompting state governments to take precautionary measures.

Here's the latest update on school closures:

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are closed in Tirupati, Nellore, and Annamayya districts.

Tamil Nadu: Schools are closed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts. A red alert has been issued for many districts, increasing the likelihood of further closures.

Puducherry: Schools are closed on December 1, 2025.

Delhi: Schools will remain open, with students up to Class 5 resuming full offline attendance.

Parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for further updates and to check with your school or district authorities for the latest information on closures.

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