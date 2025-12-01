KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Eligibility, Vacancy Details & Apply Link
A major recruitment drive has been launched for those who would like to work in Central government-run educational institutions. In all, 14,967 posts have been made available both in teaching posts and some administrative posts. It is a great opportunity for the skilled aspirants who look forward to having a secure government career.
Of the notified posts, as many as 13,025 vacancies pertain to teaching departments, and 1,942 belong to non-teaching categories. Aspirants should not delay as the online application window will be closed on December 4, 2025.
Who can apply?
The following educational qualification holders may apply:
- postgraduate degree holders
- Degree graduates
- B.Ed / M.Ed certified teachers
- Engineering graduates (BE / B. Tech)
- MCA / ME / M. Tech qualified candidates
- Applicants with CTET / B.PEd/ M.PEd certification
- Students who graduate in Library Science (B.LiSc)
- Intermediate-qualified individuals to perform support roles
Candidates interested in applying can do so via the official website at: kvsangathan.nic.in
The recruitment offers a bright career path in the educational sector with all benefits and job security that come with being a government employee. Candidates are advised to proceed accordingly on time to avoid last-minute issues.
Also read: December 2025 School Holidays in India: Complete list!