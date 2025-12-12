December 13 Bank Holiday tomorrow due to Second Saturday!

As December progresses and the weekend approaches, many customers are double-checking bank schedules to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. If you’re wondering whether December 13, 2025, is a bank holiday, here’s everything you need to know.

Will Banks Be Closed on December 13, 2025?

Yes. December 13, 2025, falls on a Second Saturday, and under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, all banks remain closed on Second Saturdays, Fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

This means that banks across the country will not operate tomorrow.

What This Means for Customers

Since all bank branches will be shut on December 13, customers will not be able to:

Visit branches for in-person banking

Complete over-the-counter transactions

Access services like cheque clearances or passbook updates

If you have pending banking work, make sure to complete it before the weekend begins or plan to visit the bank once branches reopen on Monday.

Digital Banking Services Will Function Normally

Though physical branches will be closed, all digital banking services remain available throughout the holiday. Customers can continue to access:

UPI

Net banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM withdrawals

These services will operate uninterrupted, even while branches are shut.

Plan to Avoid Delays

With the weekend holiday in effect, it’s important to plan your banking tasks accordingly—especially if you need to complete time-sensitive work like account updates, document submissions, or transactions requiring branch authorization.

Also read: ICSI CS Admit Card Dec 2025: Download Link, Exam Schedule & Important Updates