Nellore Mayor Row: Anil Kumar Yadav Accuses TDP of Misusing Police, Kidnapping Corporators

Former minister Anil Kumar Yadav launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of turning Nellore into a “theatre of intimidation” ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Nellore Mayor.

Speaking at the YSRCP district office, Anil said the ruling coalition has resorted to misuse of police force, political blackmail, and coercive tactics even before YSRCP announced its stand on the motion. He alleged that the TDP’s decision to shift corporators to Puducherry is itself proof of their “fear of YSRCP’s moral strength.”

“If they claim support of 41 corporators, why tremble when five want to return?”

Anil questioned how a party boasting a majority could panic at the mere possibility of a handful of corporators returning to YSRCP. He accused the police of acting as “delivery agents” for TDP leaders—arresting corporators and even their children, secretly shifting them to Tirupati, threatening families with fabricated ganja cases, verbally abusing women over phone calls, and kidnapping elected representatives in the middle of the night.

According to him, all of this is being done for an eight-month Mayor seat, with TDP allegedly offering works worth ₹10 crore to corporators. Yet, he said, these tactics have failed because “people have already decided that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will return as Chief Minister.”

“Nellore was stable under YSRCP—now it’s chaos after the coalition took power”

Anil recalled that the Nellore Corporation was won 54–0 by YSRCP, but the situation has deteriorated completely under the coalition government. He blamed the rise of drugs, ganja networks, and rowdyism on the TDP’s inability to govern, saying the party is more focused on poaching corporators through bribes, threats, kidnappings, and social-media propaganda.

He also cautioned the government against denying the Yanadi community the political opportunity given to them by YS Jagan, calling the targeting of ST families “inhuman and vindictive.”

Pinnelli Case: “TDP manipulating murder probe for vendetta”

Anil condemned what he called the illegal arrest and framing of Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother in the Palnadu double-murder case. He pointed out that the district SP initially said the murders resulted from factional clashes between two TDP groups, and even Eenadu, TDP’s own newspaper, reported the same.

He noted that the car involved in the case had the TDP MLA’s sticker, and the victim’s son-in-law also stated Pinnelli had no role. Despite this, Anil alleged, the government twisted the investigation, hired high-profile lawyers like Siddharth Luthra, and kept the Pinnelli brothers in jail for months “out of fear of YSRCP’s influence in Palnadu.”

“Government will pay a price for weaponising the police”

Anil warned that the TDP-led coalition will face consequences for turning the police force into a political tool and undermining democratic norms.

He said YSRCP leaders will not be intimidated by arrests or harassment and reaffirmed the party’s support for detained corporators’ families and the Pinnelli brothers.

“The people of Andhra Pradesh are watching everything,” he said. “Their growing confidence in YS Jagan’s return is exactly what is shaking the TDP to its core.”