WhatsApp's Special Features for Holidays: Missed Call Messages, Status Stickers and More

WhatsApp has launched a fresh set of updates ahead of the holiday season, aiming to make it easier for people to stay in touch and share festive moments. The messaging platform says the new tools enhance calling, media sharing, and engagement across chats, Status, and Channels.

Improved Calling Experience With Notes, Reactions and Clearer Visibility

The latest update gives users a faster way to respond when a call goes unanswered. Instead of leaving a traditional voicemail, people can now record a quick voice or video note that matches the type of call they tried to make. This allows users to reconnect quickly without waiting for someone to pick up.

Group voice chats are now more interactive. Participants can send reactions inside the chat, allowing simple acknowledgements without interrupting the conversation. Video calls are also getting a boost with a new speaker highlight feature that automatically puts the person talking into focus.

New Creative Tools Powered by Meta AI

WhatsApp has upgraded its creative features with help from Meta AI. The improved image generator now uses advanced model capabilities from Midjourney and Flux, allowing users to create better graphics for holiday greetings, cards and Status posts.

Another new feature lets users transform any photo into a short animated clip, adding a fun and festive touch to conversations. A new media tab brings all photos, videos, documents and links into one place, making it easier to find shared files on Windows, Mac and the web. Long links will also appear in a cleaner format to keep chats neat and readable.

More Expressive Options for Status and Channels

The update also expands expressive tools in Status updates. Users now have access to new stickers, music lyrics and question prompts that friends can reply to directly. Some of the stickers include tap based interactions that make sharing more playful.

Channel administrators can now post questions to gather instant feedback from their audience, helping them engage more effectively with followers.

These features will roll out to users worldwide during the holiday season and are expected to make communication smoother and more enjoyable.