Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy Rains Force School Holiday Across Multiple Tamil Nadu Districts

With Cyclone Ditwah approaching the Tamil Nadu coast, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for multiple districts across the state. In response, several district administrations have declared a holiday for schools on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Officials indicated that schools may remain closed for the next few days as the state continues under a yellow alert. Continuous monitoring is underway, and authorities have advised parents and students to stay updated with announcements from their respective institutions.

Districts Likely to Announce Holidays

According to media reports, school holidays are expected or already declared in the following regions:

Kallakurichi

Puducherry

Virudhunagar

Thanjavur

Tiruchi

Nagapattinam

Mayiladuthurai

Tiruvarur

Ariyalur

Karur

Other nearby districts

The state government has also deployed special disaster response teams to vulnerable areas, particularly Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, where heavy rain and strong winds are anticipated.

RMC Rainfall Warning

The RMC has issued a fresh warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in:

Cuddalore

Ariyalur

Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam

Tiruvarur

Thanjavur

Pudukkottai

Sivaganga

Madurai

Virudhunagar

Officials have urged residents in affected areas to stay cautious, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.