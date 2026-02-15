Bank Holidays Next Week: State-Wise Closures for Losar, Shivaji Jayanti and State Day

Banks in several parts of India will observe multiple holidays next week, leading to closures on February 18, 19, 20 and 22. The shutdowns are linked to regional festivals, state observances and the regular Sunday weekend break.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks follow a state-wise holiday calendar that includes national events, regional festivals and mandatory weekend closures. Both public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India, adhere to this schedule.

In February, the RBI has listed nine bank holidays in total. These include the second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and specific state-based occasions.

Bank Holiday Dates and Locations

February 18 (Wednesday) – Losar

Banks in Gangtok, Sikkim, will remain closed for Losar, the Tibetan New Year festival. The word “Losar” translates to “New Year,” and the celebration is marked by traditional rituals and cultural performances. A key highlight of the festival is the vibrant masked dance known as “Losar Cham.”

February 19 (Thursday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Bank branches in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra will be shut in honor of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The day commemorates the life and achievements of the legendary Maratha warrior king.

February 20 (Friday) – State Day / Statehood Day

Banks in Aizawl (Mizoram) and Imphal (Manipur) will be closed to mark Statehood Day celebrations. The observance recalls the granting of full statehood status to Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

February 22 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

All banks across India will remain closed for the regular Sunday weekend break.

Weekend Banking Rules

As per standard banking norms in India, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays. However, branches function normally on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless a specific public holiday has been announced.

Because banking holidays vary by state and region, customers are advised to confirm schedules with their local branch to avoid inconvenience, especially during extended breaks.

What Services Remain Available?

Although physical bank branches will be closed on the listed holidays, digital banking services will continue without interruption.

Customers can still:

Use internet and mobile banking platforms

Withdraw cash from ATMs

Make payments through UPI and other digital modes

Transfer funds electronically

However, services involving cheques and promissory notes will not be processed on these days. The RBI’s annual holiday calendar is declared under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs such transactions.

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