Presidents Day 2026 Date: What’s Closed on February 16 Federal Holiday

Many Americans will enjoy a long winter weekend as Presidents' Day arrives on Monday, February 16, 2026. Observed on the third Monday of February each year, the holiday offers federal employees — and many others — a day off while honoring the nation’s commanders-in-chief.

Originally established to recognize the birthday of George Washington, the observance has gradually come to celebrate all individuals who have served as President of the United States.

Is Presidents Day a Federal Holiday?

Yes. Presidents' Day is one of the official federal holidays in the United States. It has been recognized at the federal level since 1879. Although many people refer to it as Presidents Day, the federal government still formally designates it as “Washington’s Birthday.”

What Will Be Closed on February 16, 2026?

Because it is a federal holiday, several institutions and services will pause operations:

Federal, state, and local government offices

U.S. Postal Service locations (no regular mail delivery)

Financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq

Most major banks

Branches of major banking institutions such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, and others are expected to remain closed for the day.

Retail stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies may either stay open or operate on adjusted schedules. Shoppers are encouraged to check local hours in advance.

The Origins of Presidents Day

The holiday began as a tribute to George Washington, born on February 22, 1732. In 1879, Congress officially created a federal holiday in his honor. Nearly a century later, in 1968, lawmakers passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, shifting the celebration to the third Monday in February.

The move was intended to create more three-day weekends for workers. President Lyndon B. Johnson supported the measure, believing longer weekends would encourage travel and benefit families and businesses alike.

Because Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12, the holiday gradually expanded in popular culture to honor both Washington and Lincoln — and eventually all U.S. presidents. Despite the common usage of “Presidents Day,” no official legislation has renamed the holiday from Washington’s Birthday.

Full List of U.S. Federal Holidays in 2026

According to the Office of Personnel Management, federal holidays in 2026 will be observed on:

New Year’s Day – Thursday, January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 19

Washington’s Birthday (Presidents Day) – Monday, February 16

Memorial Day – Monday, May 25

Juneteenth National Independence Day – Friday, June 19

Independence Day – Observed Friday, July 3

Labor Day – Monday, September 7

Columbus Day – Monday, October 12

Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 26

Christmas Day – Friday, December 25

More Than Just a Day Off

While many Americans associate Presidents Day with seasonal sales and a welcome break from work, its deeper purpose remains rooted in national history. The holiday provides an opportunity to reflect on leadership, the presidency, and the individuals who have shaped the country’s path.

For some, it is simply a winter pause. For others, it is a reminder of the nation’s beginnings and the responsibilities that come with public service.

Either way, February 16, 2026, will bring a long weekend for millions across the United States — and a moment to recognize the country’s highest office.

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